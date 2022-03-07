Yield10 Bioscience Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of YTEN Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.67, and it changed around $1.43 or 27.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.69M. YTEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.10, offering almost -156.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.27% since then. We note from Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.66K.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YTEN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Instantly YTEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.21 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.50% year-to-date, but still up 26.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is 39.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YTEN is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -274.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -169.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.83 percent over the past six months and at a 44.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience Inc. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $195k and $196k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -49.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.60%. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative 0.00% per year for the next five years.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.03% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares, and 18.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.17%. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $2.05 million.

Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc, with 3.88% or 0.19 million shares worth $1.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 75975.0 shares worth $0.46 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 36944.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.