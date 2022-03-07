Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.51, and it changed around -$5.25 or -6.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.19B. WIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $329.00, offering almost -347.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $77.64, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.62% since then. We note from Wix.com Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Wix.com Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended WIX as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wix.com Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Instantly WIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 92.60 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.41% year-to-date, but still down -16.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is -39.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Wix.com Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.74 percent over the past six months and at a 9.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $331.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. to make $356.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.00%. Wix.com Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 32.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.80% per year for the next five years.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.00% of Wix.com Ltd. shares, and 92.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.05%. Wix.com Ltd. stock is held by 557 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.04% of the shares, which is about 4.5 million shares worth $710.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.64% or 4.28 million shares worth $675.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $404.75 million, making up 3.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $288.04 million, which represents about 3.36% of the total shares outstanding.