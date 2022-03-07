Why Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.07, and it changed around -$0.25 or -3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.49B. CGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.11, offering almost -494.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.24, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.8% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.16 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CGC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.19 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.61% year-to-date, but still down -11.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -21.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $5.52 and a high of $13.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Canopy Growth Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.78 percent over the past six months and at a 89.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $113.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Canopy Growth Corporation to make $121.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.25% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 17.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.90%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 545 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 7.4 million shares worth $102.53 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.39% or 5.47 million shares worth $75.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.47 million shares worth $75.76 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $57.92 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.