Why Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.18 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) have been traded, and its beta is 3.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around -$0.15 or -4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $891.71M. ACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.42, offering almost -257.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.29, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.13% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.83 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.26% year-to-date, but still down -11.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is -21.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $2.76 and a high of $5.99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.11 percent over the past six months and at a 67.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. to make $48.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.40%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 19.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.76%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 339 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.68% of the shares, which is about 11.27 million shares worth $77.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.04% or 6.03 million shares worth $41.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 11.27 million shares worth $77.96 million, making up 5.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $17.16 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.