Why Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.40M. ALGS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.31, offering almost -1366.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.83% since then. We note from Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 522.11K.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ALGS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.83 for the current quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.62 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.71% year-to-date, but still down -7.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) is -22.37% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALGS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1908.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -113.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.59 percent over the past six months and at a 71.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.40% in the next quarter.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 10.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.78% of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 84.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.36%. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 3.56 million shares worth $42.28 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 8.32% or 3.55 million shares worth $42.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $23.5 million, making up 3.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $10.07 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.