Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.08 or -5.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $337.80M. WPRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.83, offering almost -668.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.55% since then. We note from Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Instantly WPRT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6459 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.13% year-to-date, but still down -1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is -21.58% down in the 30-day period.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.28 percent over the past six months and at a 160.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. to make $104.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.90%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 360.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.87% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, and 28.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.93%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.21% of the shares, which is about 4.98 million shares worth $11.8 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 2.47% or 3.83 million shares worth $9.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.54 million shares worth $3.66 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $2.64 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.