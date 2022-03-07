Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) were traded, and its beta was -0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.93M. WTRH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.64, offering almost -642.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.45% since then. We note from Waitr Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Instantly WTRH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6099 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.53% year-to-date, but still down -13.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is -8.00% down in the 30-day period.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -120.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Waitr Holdings Inc. to make $46.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.84 million and $48.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 229.30%. Waitr Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 103.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WTRH Dividends

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.34% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, and 27.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.37%. Waitr Holdings Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.40% of the shares, which is about 12.12 million shares worth $10.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.05% or 4.4 million shares worth $3.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.73 million shares worth $2.42 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $3.32 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.