Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.47, and it changed around -$0.25 or -3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.62B. VIPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.00, offering almost -515.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.47, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.81 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.19 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.10% year-to-date, but still down -14.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is -14.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.88 day(s).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Vipshop Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.77 percent over the past six months and at a -3.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to make $4.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.52 billion and $4.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%. Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -21.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.76% per year for the next five years.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.74% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, and 61.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.34%. Vipshop Holdings Limited stock is held by 532 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 28.53 million shares worth $317.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.28% or 25.69 million shares worth $286.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 20.62 million shares worth $229.71 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 8.91 million shares worth around $99.23 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.