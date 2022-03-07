Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine? – Marketing Sentinel
Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.77, and it changed around -$0.31 or -4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.73B. VCSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -62.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.87% since then. We note from Vacasa Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 584.85K.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Instantly VCSA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.75 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.63% year-to-date, but still down -12.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is 14.55% down in the 30-day period.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $181.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vacasa Inc. to make $202.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Vacasa Inc. shares, and 6.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.20%. Vacasa Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 2.35 million shares worth $23.65 million.

683 Capital Management LLC, with 0.91% or 1.93 million shares worth $19.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $12.51 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $5.06 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.

