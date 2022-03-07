Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.27, and it changed around -$0.23 or -5.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $393.51M. UROY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.95, offering almost -39.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.61% since then. We note from Uranium Royalty Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.17K.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.73 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.99% year-to-date, but still up 17.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) is 34.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Royalty Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.38 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.70%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 14.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.42% of Uranium Royalty Corp. shares, and 14.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.05%. Uranium Royalty Corp. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.80% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $9.33 million.

Sprott Inc., with 1.32% or 1.22 million shares worth $4.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 3.92 million shares worth $11.3 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $15.56 million, which represents about 3.50% of the total shares outstanding.