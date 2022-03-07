Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.95, and it changed around -$1.81 or -8.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.94B. UPWK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.49, offering almost -223.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.34, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.97% since then. We note from Upwork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Upwork Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UPWK as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Upwork Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

Instantly UPWK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.74 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.30% year-to-date, but still down -11.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is -22.78% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPWK is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -225.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Upwork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.37 percent over the past six months and at a -283.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -466.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -233.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Upwork Inc. to make $151.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.62 million and $120.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.20%.

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.23% of Upwork Inc. shares, and 77.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.47%. Upwork Inc. stock is held by 375 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.33% of the shares, which is about 10.76 million shares worth $367.57 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.77% or 10.04 million shares worth $343.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.28 million shares worth $112.07 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $99.28 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.