United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Share Price Might Move Down By -58.76%

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.45M. UAMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.46, offering almost -210.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.28% since then. We note from United States Antimony Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 618.99K.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

Instantly UAMY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5279 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.56% year-to-date, but still up 10.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) is 7.80% up in the 30-day period.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%.

UAMY Dividends

United States Antimony Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.33% of United States Antimony Corporation shares, and 11.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.13%. United States Antimony Corporation stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.85% of the shares, which is about 4.08 million shares worth $2.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.53% or 1.62 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.76 million shares worth $2.5 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $1.09 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.