Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 14.65 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.85, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.00B. UBER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.50, offering almost -106.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.94% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 32.66 million.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.60 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.86% year-to-date, but still down -14.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is -19.75% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBER is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Uber Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.95 percent over the past six months and at a -150.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -316.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -129.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 34 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 33 analysts expect Uber Technologies Inc. to make $6.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.90%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 09.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares, and 74.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.89%. Uber Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,553 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.03% of the shares, which is about 117.01 million shares worth $4.91 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.56% or 88.4 million shares worth $3.71 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 41.35 million shares worth $1.73 billion, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 22.62 million shares worth around $859.39 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.