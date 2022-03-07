U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.34 million shares of the U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.58, and it changed around $0.69 or 17.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.63M. USEG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.91, offering almost -72.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.46% since then. We note from U.S. Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 198.95K.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Instantly USEG has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.79 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.06% year-to-date, but still up 22.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is 37.13% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USEG is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.30%. U.S. Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -473.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.93% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares, and 8.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.34%. U.S. Energy Corp. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 2.04% or 95307.0 shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 77059.0 shares worth $0.28 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 72244.0 shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.