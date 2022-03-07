Top Ships Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TOPS) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) were traded, and its beta was -0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.69M. TOPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.78, offering almost -146.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.05% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 552.86K.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.33% year-to-date, but still up 22.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 36.16% up in the 30-day period.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 09.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 1.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.07%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Cetera Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.23% or 89920.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 40167.0 shares worth $53422.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 11220.0 shares worth around $14922.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.