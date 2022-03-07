Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 6.86 million shares of the Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.17, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. TLRY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.34, offering almost -506.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.39% since then. We note from Tilray Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.63 million.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.12 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.46% year-to-date, but still down -13.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -12.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Tilray Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.17 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tilray Brands Inc. to make $247.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 10.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.10% of Tilray Brands Inc. shares, and 13.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.84%. Tilray Brands Inc. stock is held by 419 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 6.93 million shares worth $78.2 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.20% or 5.52 million shares worth $62.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.93 million shares worth $78.2 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $22.13 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.