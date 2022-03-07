Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around -$0.22 or -8.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.76M. SUNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.69, offering almost -689.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.11% since then. We note from Sunworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Instantly SUNW has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.66 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.04% year-to-date, but still up 3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 7.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Sunworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.29 percent over the past six months and at a -1.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 161.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sunworks Inc. to make $28.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.58 million and $6.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 243.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 365.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.50%. Sunworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of Sunworks Inc. shares, and 34.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.75%. Sunworks Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.66% of the shares, which is about 3.97 million shares worth $24.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.17% or 1.21 million shares worth $7.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.41 million shares worth $14.62 million, making up 8.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $8.7 million, which represents about 4.93% of the total shares outstanding.