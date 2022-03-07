Stock Performance And Outlook Of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS)

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.13, and it changed around $1.75 or 32.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.33M. MARPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.68, offering almost -21.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.41% since then. We note from Marine Petroleum Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 45.34K.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) trade information

Instantly MARPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.98 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.83% year-to-date, but still up 43.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) is 56.36% up in the 30-day period.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.60%.

MARPS Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 3.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares, and 5.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.83%. Marine Petroleum Trust stock is held by 10 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.15% of the shares, which is about 62900.0 shares worth $0.26 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 1.36% or 27225.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 339.0 shares worth $1715.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.