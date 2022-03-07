Stock Performance And Outlook Of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA)

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around $0.19 or 7.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $843.89M. DOMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.33, offering almost -294.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.08% since then. We note from Doma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Instantly DOMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.75 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.17% year-to-date, but still down -1.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is -35.54% down in the 30-day period.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

Doma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.97 percent over the past six months and at a 88.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $137.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Doma Holdings Inc. to make $141.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 590.30%.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 27.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.64% of Doma Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.14%. Doma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Foundation Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.62% of the shares, which is about 34.26 million shares worth $174.02 million.

StepStone Group LP, with 4.61% or 14.88 million shares worth $75.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $12.07 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $8.67 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.