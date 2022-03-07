Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.14, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96B. SBLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.00, offering almost -13.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.73% since then. We note from Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Instantly SBLK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.03 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.70% year-to-date, but still down -10.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 19.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.99 percent over the past six months and at a -10.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 733.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 236.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $415.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to make $282.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $186.02 million and $200.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 123.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.00. It is important to note, however, that the 17.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.69% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, and 59.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.76%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock is held by 150 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 25.42% of the shares, which is about 25.99 million shares worth $624.88 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.00% or 8.18 million shares worth $196.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.8 million shares worth $58.87 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $16.41 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.