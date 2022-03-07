Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) Stock: Can It Go Higher? – Marketing Sentinel
Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.77, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.65B. SQSP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.71, offering almost -184.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.41% since then. We note from Squarespace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 347.47K.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) trade information

Instantly SQSP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.93 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.85% year-to-date, but still down -20.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) is -26.37% down in the 30-day period.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $205.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Squarespace Inc. to make $216.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SQSP Dividends

Squarespace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 07.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.10% of Squarespace Inc. shares, and 73.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.77%. Squarespace Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.71% of the shares, which is about 22.36 million shares worth $659.65 million.

Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd, with 21.29% or 19.27 million shares worth $568.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $22.84 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $20.47 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.

