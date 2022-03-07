Solid Power Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of SLDP Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.76, and it changed around -$0.4 or -5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. SLDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.85, offering almost -119.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.01% since then. We note from Solid Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.11 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.65% year-to-date, but still down -11.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 7.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLDP is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.99% of Solid Power Inc. shares, and 19.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.02%. Solid Power Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 3.37 million shares worth $33.89 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC, with 1.81% or 3.03 million shares worth $30.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 76000.0 shares worth $0.76 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund held roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.