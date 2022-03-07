Shares Of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) Could Show A Loss Of -125.99%

In the last trading session, 2.58 million shares of the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around $0.23 or 14.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.45M. TUSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.12, offering almost -245.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.73% since then. We note from Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.28K.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Instantly TUSK has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.75% year-to-date, but still up 14.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is -2.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 78860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUSK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -125.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc. to make $70.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.10%.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.95% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares, and 64.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.30%. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Wexford Capital LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 47.64% of the shares, which is about 22.24 million shares worth $40.48 million.

ValueWorks, LLC, with 7.59% or 3.54 million shares worth $6.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $1.46 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.