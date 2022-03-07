Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.59 million shares of the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) were traded, and its beta was 2.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.11 or -10.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.52M. SEEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -580.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.15% since then. We note from Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SEEL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Instantly SEEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.79% year-to-date, but still down -8.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is -15.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.69 percent over the past six months and at a -37.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.30%.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.89% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 41.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.71%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.41% of the shares, which is about 6.56 million shares worth $10.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.03% or 5.15 million shares worth $8.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $6.8 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $4.0 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.