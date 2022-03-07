Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -52.97% – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON): Stock Foreca...

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -52.97%

In the last trading session, 2.7 million shares of the Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.15 or 15.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.47M. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -1476.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.62% since then. We note from Recon Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 652.05K.

Recon Technology Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.27% year-to-date, but still up 23.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 6.73% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCON is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -800.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -800.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.10%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.84% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares, and 8.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.64%. Recon Technology Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.99% of the shares, which is about 1.28 million shares worth $3.62 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.57% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

The former held 15122.0 shares worth $34478.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.