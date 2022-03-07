Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -52.97%

In the last trading session, 2.7 million shares of the Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.15 or 15.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.47M. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -1476.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.62% since then. We note from Recon Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 652.05K.

Recon Technology Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.27% year-to-date, but still up 23.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 6.73% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCON is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -800.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -800.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.10%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.84% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares, and 8.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.64%. Recon Technology Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.99% of the shares, which is about 1.28 million shares worth $3.62 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.57% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15122.0 shares worth $34478.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.