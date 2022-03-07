ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around -$0.1 or -9.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.35M. PRQR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.46, offering almost -951.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.56% since then. We note from ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.74% year-to-date, but still down -14.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is -83.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRQR is forecast to be at a low of $1.49 and a high of $7.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -700.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.23 percent over the past six months and at a 9.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $470k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $318.9k and $540k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.74% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, and 65.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.49%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock is held by 87 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.83% of the shares, which is about 6.44 million shares worth $53.93 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 10.66% or 5.35 million shares worth $44.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.55 million shares worth $27.42 million, making up 7.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $9.7 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.