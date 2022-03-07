Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.59 million shares of the Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.33, and it changed around -$0.85 or -3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.41B. PINS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.83, offering almost -280.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.37% since then. We note from Pinterest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.11 million.

Pinterest Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended PINS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pinterest Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.94 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.48% year-to-date, but still down -8.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is -11.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PINS is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Pinterest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.49 percent over the past six months and at a -14.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $827.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Pinterest Inc. to make $576.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $705.62 million and $485.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.40%. Pinterest Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 338.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.80% per year for the next five years.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Pinterest Inc. shares, and 79.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.77%. Pinterest Inc. stock is held by 1,056 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 49.66 million shares worth $2.53 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.18% or 40.42 million shares worth $2.06 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 15.7 million shares worth $799.75 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 13.97 million shares worth around $711.64 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.