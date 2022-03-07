PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around $0.29 or 9.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.19M. PHX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.37, offering almost -32.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.79% since then. We note from PHX Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 220.20K.

PHX Minerals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PHX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PHX Minerals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

Instantly PHX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.33 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.17% year-to-date, but still up 20.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is 29.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

PHX Minerals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.29 percent over the past six months and at a 425.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 220.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 104.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. to make $11.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%.

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.58% of PHX Minerals Inc. shares, and 44.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.44%. PHX Minerals Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Edenbrook Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.77% of the shares, which is about 5.09 million shares worth $11.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.56% or 1.23 million shares worth $2.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $1.66 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.85 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.