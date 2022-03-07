Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.45, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $697.93M. PAYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.60, offering almost -149.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.19% since then. We note from Paya Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 956.79K.

Paya Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PAYA as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paya Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Instantly PAYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.49 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.04% year-to-date, but still down -14.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) is -19.26% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAYA is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Paya Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.50 percent over the past six months and at a 15.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. to make $64.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54 million and $55.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Paya Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.78% per year for the next five years.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Paya Holdings Inc. shares, and 99.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.01%. Paya Holdings Inc. stock is held by 194 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 34.26% of the shares, which is about 45.23 million shares worth $286.78 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 6.13% or 8.09 million shares worth $51.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $25.42 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $38.05 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.