Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 3.04 million shares of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.17, and it changed around $1.07 or 7.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.13B. PTEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.15, offering almost 6.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.46% since then. We note from Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PTEN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.44 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 78.70% year-to-date, but still up 11.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 43.81% up in the 30-day period.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.99 percent over the past six months and at a 83.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $436.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to make $486.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $220.8 million and $240.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 97.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.10%.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.65% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, and 83.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.61%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock is held by 300 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.30% of the shares, which is about 30.76 million shares worth $276.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.83% or 21.14 million shares worth $190.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 14.69 million shares worth $125.75 million, making up 6.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 12.73 million shares worth around $109.01 million, which represents about 5.92% of the total shares outstanding.