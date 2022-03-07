Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Shares Could Drop Up To -45.99%

In the last trading session, 43.49 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.96, and it changed around -$0.38 or -3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.65B. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.29, offering almost -167.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.13% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 51.78 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.52 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.81% year-to-date, but still down -4.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is -17.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.66 percent over the past six months and at a 61.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $413.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to make $439.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $322.09 million and $332.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.20%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 58.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 39.17% per year for the next five years.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.74% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, and 34.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.11%. Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,020 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.83% of the shares, which is about 127.44 million shares worth $2.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.55% or 84.97 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 44.83 million shares worth $1.08 billion, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 22.81 million shares worth around $415.37 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.