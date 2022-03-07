ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 2.13 million shares of the ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.22, and it changed around -$2.11 or -3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.60B. ON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.25, offering almost -26.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.51% since then. We note from ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.31 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ON as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.42 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.12% year-to-date, but still down -8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is -4.50% down in the 30-day period.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

ON Semiconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.48 percent over the past six months and at a 41.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 165.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 131.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corporation to make $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.30%. ON Semiconductor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 306.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.81% per year for the next five years.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.13% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 97.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.85%. ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 979 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.71% of the shares, which is about 41.99 million shares worth $2.85 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.54% or 41.26 million shares worth $2.8 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.24 million shares worth $831.48 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $687.76 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.