NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -1638.95%

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.95, and it changed around -$0.25 or -20.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.74M. NCNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.77, offering almost -507.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -22.11% since then. We note from NuCana plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 336.20K.

NuCana plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NCNA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NuCana plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$19.3 for the current quarter.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Instantly NCNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.0000 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 68.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.94% year-to-date, but still down -65.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is -66.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCNA is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $16.52. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1638.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -294.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

NuCana plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.89 percent over the past six months and at a 8.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.20%.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of NuCana plc shares, and 36.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.27%. NuCana plc stock is held by 36 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.34% of the shares, which is about 8.0 million shares worth $20.64 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 7.01% or 3.66 million shares worth $9.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $7.68 million, making up 5.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $1.52 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.