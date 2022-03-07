Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $16.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 7.42 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.16, and it changed around -$0.21 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.88B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -70.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.61% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.84 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NU as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.18 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.67% year-to-date, but still down -7.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 2.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NU is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $401.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $443.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.13% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 33.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.58%.