NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.65, and it changed around $0.33 or 9.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $455.19M. NEXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.13, offering almost -67.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.79% since then. We note from NextDecade Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 360.55K.

NextDecade Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NEXT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.86 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.07% year-to-date, but still up 30.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 65.91% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEXT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

NextDecade Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.19 percent over the past six months and at a -25.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.50%. NextDecade Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 45.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.60% per year for the next five years.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of NextDecade Corporation shares, and 83.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.75%. NextDecade Corporation stock is held by 77 institutions, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 43.88% of the shares, which is about 54.34 million shares worth $154.86 million.

Valinor Management, LLC, with 11.90% or 14.74 million shares worth $40.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.87 million shares worth $2.48 million, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $2.39 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.