New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 8.01 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.19B. EDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.83, offering almost -1469.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.5% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 26.90 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.33% year-to-date, but still down -15.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -13.77% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.48 percent over the past six months and at a -316.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.20%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 65.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.08%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 477 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 62.84 million shares worth $131.96 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.22% or 54.71 million shares worth $112.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 45.87 million shares worth $94.03 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 20.59 million shares worth around $42.21 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.