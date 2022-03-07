New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 3.81 million shares of the New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.80, and it changed around $0.79 or 26.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.18M. GBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.41, offering almost -147.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.84% since then. We note from New Concept Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 432.07K.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

Instantly GBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.15 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.66% year-to-date, but still up 38.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) is 39.19% up in the 30-day period.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.30%.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.29% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares, and 6.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.66%. New Concept Energy Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.08% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.89 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.67% or 34487.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.66 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 54202.0 shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.