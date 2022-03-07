MRNA Stock Forecast 2022: Moderna Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 8.24%

In today’s recent session, 1.69 million shares of the Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $127.88, and it changed around -$8.58 or -6.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.01B. MRNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $497.49, offering almost -289.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $117.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.24% since then. We note from Moderna Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.01 million.

Moderna Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended MRNA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Moderna Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $8.62 for the current quarter.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 156.38 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.27% year-to-date, but still down -9.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is -19.54% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $240.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRNA is forecast to be at a low of $81.00 and a high of $506.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -295.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Moderna Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.68 percent over the past six months and at a -5.34% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,349.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 214.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,037.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Moderna Inc. to make $6.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $570.75 million and $1.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 947.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 252.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 111.10%. Moderna Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1423.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.80% per year for the next five years.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.49% of Moderna Inc. shares, and 61.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.58%. Moderna Inc. stock is held by 1,578 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.41% of the shares, which is about 42.22 million shares worth $16.25 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.70% or 27.18 million shares worth $10.46 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.7 million shares worth $3.73 billion, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 9.36 million shares worth around $3.52 billion, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.