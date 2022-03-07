MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.40, and it changed around $0.45 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.12B. MP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.03, offering almost -34.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.17% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

MP Materials Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MP Materials Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.95 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.24% year-to-date, but still down -16.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -1.04% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MP is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

MP Materials Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.54 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 207.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 111.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to make $127.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.97 million and $58.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 118.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 117.30%.

MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 359.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 65.93% per year for the next five years.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.42% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 66.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.96%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 439 institutions, with JHL Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 23.62% of the shares, which is about 41.93 million shares worth $1.9 billion.

QVT Financial LP, with 10.87% or 19.3 million shares worth $876.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.53 million shares worth $114.73 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $101.67 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.