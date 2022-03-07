Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.72, and it changed around $1.21 or 18.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. MVST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.99, offering almost -107.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.21% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.42 on Friday, 03/04/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -4.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.02% year-to-date, but still down -2.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 2.68% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -28.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVST is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 22.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc. to make $42.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.76% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.25%. Microvast Holdings Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.66% of the shares, which is about 10.99 million shares worth $62.18 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 2.00% or 6.0 million shares worth $33.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $26.96 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $17.81 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.