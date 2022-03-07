Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX: MXC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 7.27 million shares of the Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.94, and it changed around $11.42 or 84.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.12M. MXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.00, offering almost 27.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.14% since then. We note from Mexco Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.54K.

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) trade information

Instantly MXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 84.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.55 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 165.88% year-to-date, but still up 97.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) is 137.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -78.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MXC is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 43.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.30%.

MXC Dividends

Mexco Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.56% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares, and 4.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.18%. Mexco Energy Corporation stock is held by 9 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.57% of the shares, which is about 33248.0 shares worth $0.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.78% or 16503.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 16960.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 16503.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.