Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.29M. MTCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.58, offering almost -1816.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.0% since then. We note from Metacrine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Instantly MTCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5725 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.87% year-to-date, but still up 6.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is -3.74% up in the 30-day period.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Metacrine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.03 percent over the past six months and at a 36.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.30% in the next quarter.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.84% of Metacrine Inc. shares, and 29.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.18%. Metacrine Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 0.92 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.58% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 38068.0 shares worth around $50249.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.