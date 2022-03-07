LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.00, and it changed around -$1.01 or -4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. LPSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.82, offering almost -212.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from LivePerson Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.58 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.41% year-to-date, but still up 21.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is -19.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.91 day(s).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

LivePerson Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.79 percent over the past six months and at a -25.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $123.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect LivePerson Inc. to make $131.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.40%. LivePerson Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

LPSN Dividends

LivePerson Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.71% of LivePerson Inc. shares, and 102.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.35%. LivePerson Inc. stock is held by 345 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.10% of the shares, which is about 10.68 million shares worth $629.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.83% or 6.96 million shares worth $410.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.37 million shares worth $225.23 million, making up 6.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $121.71 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.