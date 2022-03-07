Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.06, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $876.84M. LILM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.66, offering almost -281.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.13, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.29% since then. We note from Lilium N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 758.64K.

Lilium N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LILM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lilium N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.73 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.84% year-to-date, but still down -12.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -42.26% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LILM is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -684.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -128.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.93% of Lilium N.V. shares, and 11.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.95%. Lilium N.V. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.82% of the shares, which is about 17.71 million shares worth $186.08 million.

Capital World Investors, with 2.01% or 5.21 million shares worth $54.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.16 million shares worth $33.21 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $16.22 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.