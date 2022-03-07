Let’s Get Started On The Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Stock Forecast. – Marketing Sentinel
Let’s Get Started On The Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.33 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.63, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.76B. JOBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.33, offering almost -209.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.03% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JOBY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.41 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.58% year-to-date, but still down -3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is 18.72% down in the 30-day period.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.48% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares, and 25.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.75%. Joby Aviation Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Intel Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 46.04 million shares worth $463.17 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 1.66% or 10.0 million shares worth $100.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $34.99 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $21.6 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.

