Let’s Discuss The Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $990.29M. HIPO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.02, offering almost -544.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.68% since then. We note from Hippo Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Instantly HIPO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.64% year-to-date, but still down -14.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) is -17.24% down in the 30-day period.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Hippo Holdings Inc. to make $31.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.49% of Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, and 42.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.96%. Hippo Holdings Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Innovius Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 17.37 million shares worth $49.15 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with 3.04% or 17.1 million shares worth $48.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.06 million shares worth $14.31 million, making up 0.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $8.8 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.