Latch Inc.’s (LTCH): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.05 million shares of the Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.49, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $656.61M. LTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.83, offering almost -324.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.15% since then. We note from Latch Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Latch Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LTCH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Latch Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Instantly LTCH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.28 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.90% year-to-date, but still down -8.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is -43.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTCH is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Latch Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.38 percent over the past six months and at a 18.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Latch Inc. to make $21.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.61% of Latch Inc. shares, and 47.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.92%. Latch Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Spruce House Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 14.0 million shares worth $157.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.42% or 7.71 million shares worth $86.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.61 million shares worth $29.45 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $25.88 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.