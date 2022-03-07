Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 2.85 million shares of the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.70, and it changed around -$0.95 or -10.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $413.95M. KOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $137.05, offering almost -1679.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.19, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.36% since then. We note from Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KOD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.35 for the current quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Instantly KOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.22 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.92% year-to-date, but still down -12.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is -87.20% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOD is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $121.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -91.85 percent over the past six months and at a -10.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.20% in the next quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -132.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.40% per year for the next five years.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.64% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares, and 88.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.09%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 28.39% of the shares, which is about 14.68 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 15.58% or 8.06 million shares worth $773.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.87 million shares worth $179.92 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $130.97 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.