Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.53 million shares of the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) were traded, and its beta was -0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around -$0.35 or -5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $460.92M. KPTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.73, offering almost -149.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.21% since then. We note from Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KPTI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Instantly KPTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.71 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.09% year-to-date, but still down -43.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is -34.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KPTI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -289.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.03 percent over the past six months and at a -35.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. to make $28.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.1 million and $23.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.90%.

KPTI Dividends

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.66% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 77.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.56%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.64% of the shares, which is about 8.79 million shares worth $51.16 million.

State Street Corporation, with 10.62% or 8.02 million shares worth $46.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.53 million shares worth $37.99 million, making up 8.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $10.73 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.