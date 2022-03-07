Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.04, and it changed around -$1.16 or -18.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.84M. IMTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.32, offering almost -144.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.33% since then. We note from Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.37 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.70% year-to-date, but still up 8.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -9.49% up in the 30-day period.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.57% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares, and 0.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.67%. Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 38611.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.04% or 3959.0 shares worth $17696.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2239.0 shares worth $11441.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.